Border Agents Released More Than 440,000 Illegal Migrants In Just Three Months

Border Patrol released more than 440,000 migrants who illegally crossed the southern border into the United States in just three months, according to recently-updated federal data.

Border Patrol conducted these releases from October through December for “humanitarian” reasons, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. During those three months, agents recorded more than 629,000 encounters with migrants crossing the southern border illegally. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Terrorist Caught Illegally Crossing The Border Was Allowed To Roam Free For Nearly A Year, Memo Says)

In December, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded the highest month ever of migrant encounters, both legal and illegal, with more than 302,000, according to agency data.

In fiscal year 2022, Border Patrol recorded more than 2.2 million encounters with migrants crossing the southern border illegally, according to CBP data. Fiscal year 2023 saw more than 2 million additional encounters in the region.

In fiscal 2023, federal authorities released roughly 1.1 million migrants who entered the U.S. illegally, according to a recent report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The mass releases of illegal migrants under the Biden Administration are a key element of the House Homeland Security Committee’s impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The committee plans to markup the articles Tuesday.

Sanctuary cities and states have received much of the released population and have been begging the federal government for help in sheltering, feeding and supporting them. Denver recently announced that it would limit the time migrants will be given shelter by the city as it cares for roughly 4,400 of them.

