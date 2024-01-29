Hot Mic Catches Joy Reid Slamming Biden Live On Air For ‘Starting Another F***ing War’

A hot mic caught MSNBC’s Joy Reid slamming President Joe Biden for “starting another fucking war” during Monday’s episode of “The Reid Out.”

Reid was trying to blame Republicans for the border crisis when she played a video of Biden saying he would shut the border down.

“Congressional Republicans love to latch on to President Biden and Democrats’ successful policies and take credit for things they didn’t do, while tying themselves into pretzels to do nothing for the American people for the sake of Donald Trump,” Reid began. “Case in point, fixing what they say is a crisis at the border with congressional negotiators continuing work on a bipartisan deal to tie border policy changes to funding for Ukraine. Over the weekend, President Biden said he’s ready to take action if Congress is serious about solving the border issue.” (RELATED: NYT Reporter Challenges KJP Over Why Biden’s Border Stance Isn’t Called ‘Xenophobic’ But Trump’s Was)

Lmfao Joy Reid gets caught on a hot mic as a clip of Biden is playing in which she says “starting another fucking war.”

pic.twitter.com/uZ4h2lHPVZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 30, 2024

Reid then played two clips of Biden, one in which he said he would shut down the border immediately if the proposed legislation were law today.

“And Congress needs to get it done,” Biden added when suddenly Reid was caught off camera saying “starting another f*cking war.”

The audio was then quickly cut, with Reid’s sentence audibly cut off before she went on to blame Trump for the legislation not yet passing.

The Senate is currently negotiating a bill that would, as of the latest version, trigger a “mandatory shutdown” if more than 5,000 migrants are apprehended at the border. Any migrants who arrive after the 5,000-person limit is reached would not be processed for asylum and would be immediately removed. The policy would continue for two weeks until average encounters fall below 3,750 per day.

Biden said the new legislation would give him “the emergency authority to shut down the border until it could get back under control. If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly.”

Reid’s “war” comment is likely a reference to the White House saying the nation would respond to the drone attack in Jordan that killed three service members and injured dozens more.