Woman Claimed She Cut Her Dog ‘To Sacrifice To The Gods To Save Humanity,’ Police Say: REPORT

Police arrested a woman from Miami Friday for allegedly harming her dog with a knife to “sacrifice to the Gods to save humanity,” Local 10 reported.

Elena Barakova Cowan faces felony animal cruelty charges after allegedly cutting her dog Sparky “several times” after being compelled to do so in a dream, police said, according to Local 10.

Police arrested Barakova Cowan following a two-month-long investigation, the outlet reported. She was reportedly taken into custody at the Coral Gables Branch Court building after 4:00 p.m.

Barakova Cowan told police she “had a dream that required her to complete a sacrifice to the gods to save humanity” after “she had not had any sleep in approximately four days,” according to the arrest report. When she woke up, she allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and “cut the dog’s neck several times,” Local 10 reported.

The 37-year-old suspect reportedly took the dog to the veterinarian for treatment on Nov. 14. The dog allegedly suffered at least two superficial cuts and two more cuts that were “deeper and overlapping,” the arrest report stated, according to the outlet.

The dog survived the alleged attack and was later taken in for adoption by Miami-Dade Animal Services, the outlet reported.

Barakova Cowan, a Bulgarian national, was no longer listed in Miami-Dade jail records as of Monday morning, according to the outlet.