The Beach Boys Founder Brian Wilson Makes Tragic Announcement

Brian Wilson, founder of The Beach Boys announced the death of his wife, Melinda, on Tuesday.

“My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning,” he said in a statement issued to social media. The legendary star went on to describe the impact of this tragic loss. “Our five children and I are just in tears,” he wrote. “We are lost.”

Wilson shared several short messages in a flurry of tweets as he conveyed the news of this tragedy to his adoring fans.

“Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior, ” he said.

“She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her,” Wilson asked of his fans.

The famous singer went on to say Melinda “passed away peacefully this morning at home.”

“She was a force of nature and one of the strongest women you could come by,” he said.

Wilson paid tribute to his lost love by sharing sweet memories of her kind spirit.

“She was not only a model, our fathers savior, and a mother, she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched. We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us.”

He summarized some of her most endearing qualities before signing off.

“How to take care of the person next to you with out expecting anything in return, how to find beauty in the darkest of places, and how to live life as your truest self with honesty and pride,” Wilson wrote. (RELATED: Iconic Broadway Actress Chita Rivera Dies At 91)

Wilson and Melinda married in 1995 and grew their family by adopting their 5 beloved children, according to Hollywood Life.

Fans reached out in an outpouring of love and support for the star as they shared in his grief by sending their condolences.