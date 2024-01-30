Iconic Broadway Actress Chita Rivera Dies At 91

Iconic Broadway star Chita Rivera died in New York at the age of 91.

Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Mordente, confirmed she passed away “after a brief illness,” according to People. Rivera was esteemed as a triple threat in Hollywood, with her innate ability to thrill fans with her incredible singing, acting, and dancing skills. Her legacy spans seven decades on Broadway.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91,” her representative, Merle Frimark, said in a statement released Tuesday, according to People.

Rivera was celebrated for work in classic musicals, including her credit as being one of the original cast members of the Broadway musical production of “West Side Story,” and “Chicago.”

She was a Tony award-winner for best actress in a musical for her role in “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” and “The Rink.”

Rivera was awarded with a Tony in 2018, according to The New York Times.

Among her numerous accolades, River was recognized with a Kennedy Center Honor, presented by the President of the United States in 2002.

Her contributions to Broadway date back to 1950. She starred alongside the legendary Sammy Davis Jr., in “Mr Wonderful,” and with Liza Minnelli in “The Rink.”

“She is also survived by her siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, (her older sister Carmen predeceased her), along with her many nieces, nephews and friends,” Frimark said.

She went on to provide more information about Rivera’s final wishes in her statement to the press.

“Her funeral will be private. A memorial service will be announced in due course,” Frimark told People.

Frimark requested that all donations in Rivera’s memory be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. (RELATED: Iconic Oscar-Winning Actress Sandra Milo Dead At 90)

The iconic star’s colleagues and fans are paying tribute to her legacy on social media, as they grieve the loss of a star that has left a permanent mark in the arts. She will forever be remembered for her many incredible talents.