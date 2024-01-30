IDF Says Video Shows Undercover Soldiers Raiding Hospital, Killing Three Terrorists

Israeli forces raided a hospital Tuesday morning in the West Bank and said they eliminated three people they claimed were planning terror attacks.

The 10-minute operation featuring undercover personnel, some sporting fake beards and some dressed as women, was captured by the hospital’s surveillance system, The Times of Israel reported early Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Soldiers Open Fire On Axe-Wielding Terrorist After He Rammed Car Near Israeli Naval Base, IDF Says)

IDF says it killed 3 terrorists planning Oct. 7-like attack hiding in Jenin hospital https://t.co/6AwdUsRwaN via @timesofisrael — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 30, 2024

Muhammad Jalamneh, the leader of the 3-man terror cell, was reportedly in contact with Hamas officials abroad and was plotting to conduct “a raid attack inspired by the events of October 7,” the outlet reported. The two other dead operatives were Muhammad and Basel Ghazawi, according to The Times of Israel. Muhammad had a previous record of shooting at Israeli forces operating in the West Bank while Basel was a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, the Times of Israel reported.

A Palestinian media outlet released the footage of the raid and confirmed in Arabic that the three had been killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

⭕️فيديو يوثق لحظة اقتحام قوة خاصة من جيش الاحتلال تتنكر بلباس الطواقم الطبية مستشفى ابن سينا في جنين واغتيال الشهداء محمد جلامنة وباسل ومحمد الغزاوي pic.twitter.com/23uakDnO7G — إذاعة الأقصى – عاجل (@Alaqsavoice_Brk) January 30, 2024

The video showed a number of well-armed undercover Israeli forces roaming the hallways of the hospital. The commandos reportedly used silencers on their weapons and went to the third floor of the hospital where they shot the three terrorists in their beds, The Times of Israel noted.

A gun was found on the body of one of the terrorists, the IDF said in a statement. The IDF added that these and other wanted people have been operating out of hospitals out of a belief that these places afford them protection against Israel.

“This is another example of the terrorist organizations’ cynical use of civilian spaces and hospitals as a shelter and human shield,” the press release reads, in part, in Hebrew. The press release claimed that the attack the three now-deceased people were plotting was imminent.