REPORT: Soldiers Open Fire On Axe-Wielding Terrorist After He Rammed Car Near Israeli Naval Base, IDF Says

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers killed an alleged axe-wielding terrorist after he allegedly rammed his car into a group of soldiers and seriously injured one person Sunday, the military organization said, according to multiple reports.

This incident occurred near a naval base in the northern Israeli port city of Haifa, Ynet News reported.

A 20-year old man was seriously hurt in a suspected terror attack in Haifahttps://t.co/j3EXo1ATRZ — Ynetnews (@ynetnews) January 29, 2024

“[T]he terrorist exited his vehicle [after ramming it into a person] and tried to attack the IDF soldiers with an axe. The soldiers responded with live fire and an IDF officer neutralized the terrorist,” the IDF tweeted. (RELATED: Over One Thousand UN Agency Staffers Have Ties To Hamas, Islamic Jihad: REPORT)

A terrorist carried out a ramming attack adjacent to an IDF base in northern Israel a short while ago. Following this, the terrorist exited his vehicle and tried to attack the IDF soldiers with an axe. The soldiers responded with live fire and an IDF officer neutralized the… pic.twitter.com/e4UjQREZoR — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 29, 2024

Israeli police also arrested a man they suspected of fleeing the scene, The Jerusalem Post reported. The victim of the attack was a soldier in his 20s, according to Israeli authorities, Emanuel Fabian, The Times of Israel military correspondent, tweeted alongside two photos displaying the aftermath of the attack.

A soldier is seriously wounded in a suspected car-ramming attack in Haifa, police and medics say. According to initial reports, the assailant rammed a car into the soldier in his 20s, then got out and attempted to attack him with an axe, before being shot. pic.twitter.com/JKffdgBc1Y — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 29, 2024

The seriously injured soldier was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s version of the Red Cross, tweeted. “When we arrived on scene we found the casualty conscious, lying by a wall, with serious lower limb injuries. We provided medical treatment including bandaging and pain relief, and evacuated him to hospital in serious condition,” said MDA paramedic Hanan Zohar, according to the tweet.

MDA Paramedic Hanan Zohar: “When we arrived on scene we found the casualty conscious, lying by a wall, with serious lower limb injuries. We provided medical treatment including bandaging and pain relief, and evacuated him to hospital in serious condition.” — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) January 29, 2024

These details about the soldier’s condition were supported by a statement from Dr. Avi Weissman, the hospital deputy director, according to the New York Post. “He is currently unconscious and intubated and will undergo a series of surgeries,” Dr. Weissman reportedly stated.