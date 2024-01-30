DOJ Conducting Criminal Probe Into Rep. Cori Bush: REPORT

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly conducting a criminal probe of Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who has repeatedly pushed to defund the police, after spending taxpayer money on private security for herself.

According to Punchbowl News, the Justice Department has subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms for records relating to the misspending of federal security money. The Daily Caller first reported in April that Bush and members of the far-left Democratic Party group in Congress called “the Squad” spent thousands of campaign funds on private security.

According to the Statement of Disbursements of the House records, Bush also spent taxpayer funds on a day of private security for herself between Jan. 1 to March 31. (RELATED: Rep. Cori Bush Wants To ‘Defund The Police’ But Spent Taxpayer Money On Private Security For Herself)

A GOP source just sent me this based on my story from last night on Rep. Cori Bush and the squad paying for private security despite calls to defund the police. Her response here: pic.twitter.com/BRV5qcc5gz — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 20, 2021

Bush, a freshman Democrat who has vocally pushed to defund the police, spent over $30,000 on her own security, according to her April Quarterly 2021 financial report.

On Jan. 18, 2021, Bush spent $1,060.00 on security from Whole Armor Executive Protection in Bowie, Maryland.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Nathaniel Davis, Jr in her home state.

On Jan. 25, 2021, Bush spent $530.00 on security from Nathaniel Davis in Palo Alto, Calif.

On Feb. 17, 2021, Bush spent $7,743.75 on security from RS&T Security Counseling LLC in New York City.

On Feb. 25, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Sandler, Reiff, Lamb, Rosenstein & Birk in Washington DC.

On Feb. 26, 2021, Bush spent $5,812.00 on security from RS&T Security Counseling, LLC in NYC.

On March 15, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Nathaniel Davis Davis, in Saint Louis, Missouri.

On March 15, 2021, Bush spent $2,456.25 on security from RS&T Security Consulting LLC in NYC.

Bush sent out a tweet in Dec. 2020 criticizing former President Barack Obama for not calling to defund the police. (RELATED: ‘The Squad’ Pushes To ‘Defund The Police’ While Spending Thousands On Private Security To Protect Themselves)

“With all due respect, Mr. President — let’s talk about losing people. We lost Michael Brown Jr. We lost Breonna Taylor. We’re losing our loved ones to police violence. It’s not a slogan. It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive. Defund the police,” Bush said in the tweet.

The Daily Caller contacted Bush’s office about the reported DOJ criminal probe, to which they did not immediately respond.