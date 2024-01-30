Harris Faulkner Appears Stunned When Reporter Says Biden Hasn’t Yet Contacted Families Of Slain US Service Members

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner appeared stunned over a report about President Joe Biden not having contacted the families of the three U.S. service members who were killed by Iran-backed militant groups.

A one-way attack drone crashed into the Jordanian base Saturday night and killed three service members and injured 25 others. Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq carried out the attack, sparking a major escalation in the Middle East, according to The White House.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich said Biden has yet to contact the families of Sgt. William Rivers, Specialist Kennedy Sanders and Specialist Breonna Moffett.

“Also, Harris, watching for news that the president has contacted the families of these fallen soldiers or that he plans to attend their dignified transfer at Dover. Neither of those questions [did] the White House have any answers on yesterday,” Heinrich told Faulker Tuesday.

“It’s been three days,” Faulkner said.

“Yeah,” Heinrich replied.

“That’s a lot,” Faulkner replied. “Well, we’ll thank them. We’ll thank those families and those patriots we’ve lost and all those men and women in harm’s way in the Middle East. We’ll say thank you and tell them that we love them.”

The incident marks the first time U.S. service members have been killed in the Jordanian base and the Middle East since the start of the Gaza war.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled to utter a thorough sentence about the three slain service members during a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” (RELATED: Watch KJP Struggle To Say Something Decent About Our Fallen Troops)

“What I will say, our deepest, uh, obviously, our deepest condolences go out and our heartfelt condolences go out to the families, uh, who lost three brave, uh, three brave, three brave — three folks who are military folks who are brave, who are always fighting, who are fighting on behalf of this administration, of the American people,” Jean-Pierre said.

KJP struggles to say something decent about our fallen troops

President Joe Biden said “America’s heart is heavy” over the deaths of the service members in a White House statement from Sunday.

“The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense,” Biden’s statement reads. “And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation. Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.”