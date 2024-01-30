Legendary MLB Manager Jimy Williams Dead At 80

Jimy Williams, a 910-win manager who won the 1999 American League Manager of the Year while skipper of the Boston Red Sox, has passed away at the age of 80. Williams also managed the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

The Red Sox franchise announced that Williams died Friday in Tarpon Springs, Florida at AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital following an illness. He lived nearby in Palm Harbor. (RELATED: An Absolute NASCAR Legend L.W. Wright Has Sadly Passed Away At 76)

After getting Boston to their second consecutive appearance in the postseason, Williams was awarded the AL Manager of the Year.

A former Major Leaguer, his playing career came to an end after he suffered a shoulder injury, which led him into management. His first job came in 1974 when he became the skipper of the California Angels organization at Class A Quad Cities of the Midwest League. After six years in the minor leagues, he then got his promotion into the MLB when he became the third base coach of the Toronto Blue Jays in 1980.

As the Red Sox manager from 1997-2001, Jimy Williams was a true staple and leader of the Red Sox. We send our love to the Willams family. pic.twitter.com/HPRWGw4XqE — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 29, 2024

He got his first managerial job in the professionals with Toronto when Bobby Cox left the Blue Jays in 1982 to join the Atlanta Braves as their general manager.

Williams became the Red Sox manager after the 1996 season, finishing his career with a 910-790 record.

Later, he became the bench coach for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2007 and ’08 seasons, winning a World Series championship ring in the latter.