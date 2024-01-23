MLB Adds Legends Beltre, Helton and Mauer To Hallowed Hall Of Fame

The Baseball Writers Association of America officially announced three new players to baseball’s Hall of Fame: Todd Helton, Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer.

2024 Hall of Fame inductees: Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, Joe Mauerhttps://t.co/wLipeOQpDl — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) January 23, 2024



The trio forms a formidable bounce-back class after last year’s single inductee, Scott Rolen, headlined a lackluster 2023 class.

To be elected to the Hall of Fame a player must be retired for at least five years and receive over 75% of the vote amongst the writers.

Longtime Twins catcher Joe Mauer and slugging third baseman Adrian Beltre were inducted their first year on the ballot, per the Baseball Writers Association.

Career Rockies first baseman Todd Helton was in his sixth year on the ballot. (RELATED: Angels Slugger Anthony Rendon ‘Literally Hates Baseball,’ According To Former Teammate)

Beltre received a whopping 95.1% of the vote, while Helton and Mauer squeaked in with 79.7% and 76.1% respectively, according to the Association.

The group will be honored during an induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, this July 21, per the Association.

Beltre’s landslide election is a testament to his wildly productive career. In a 21-year run, he racked up over 3,000 hits and 477 home runs with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers.

Adrián Beltré, Hall of Famer. » Four-time All-Star (’10, ’11, ’12, ’14)

» Four-time Silver Slugger (’03, ’10, ’11, ’14)

» Five-time Gold Glover (’07, ’08, ’11, ’12, ’16)

» 1 of 12 players with 400+ HR and 3,000 hits pic.twitter.com/NFhl8j1HJd — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 23, 2024

Helton’s sixth-time’s-the-charm bid reflects the underappreciated nature of his stellar career. Spending his entire seventeen years with the Colorado Rockies, the five-time All-Star is arguably the best player in franchise history as he leads the team in all-time games, runs, hits, homers and RBIs.

Todd Helton, Hall of Famer. » 2000 National League batting champion

» Three-time Gold Glover (’01, ’02, ’04)

» Four-time Silver Slugger (’00, ’01, ’02, ’03)

» Five-time All-Star (’00, ’01, ’02, ’03, ’04)

» @Rockies franchise leader in games, runs, hits, HR, RBI pic.twitter.com/1e7oluX2A2 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 24, 2024

Joe Mauer is the only one of the three to win an MVP award, securing the 2009 AL MVP after a stellar season that saw him bat a league-high .365 average, the highest for a catcher in Major League history.