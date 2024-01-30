Pizza Shop’s Typo Suggests Unexpected Genital Procedures Derailed Business

A Pizza Hut in Timmins, Canada, went viral after staff made a hilarious typo, using the word “circumcisions” — rather than “circumstances” — on a sign when it closed its doors suddenly on Jan. 23.

Photos of the sign spread on local Facebook groups and gained international attention on social media, CTV News reported.

“Due to unforeseen circumcisions the dining room will be closed this evening !! Sorry for the inconvenience! Open for takeout and delivery only!!” the sign read, according to a photo posted to Facebook.

The photo took the internet by storm. “The perfect typo doesn’t exi-,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Typos are my worst enema!” actor George Takei tweeted.

Typos are my worst enema! pic.twitter.com/U4G40NTpDO — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 26, 2024

The Timmins and District Hospital Foundation joined in the fun as well. “Hey Timmins Pizza Hut….stick to Pizza, we’ll handle the circumcisions!,” the organization wrote on Facebook, according to Timmins Today.

The restaurant owners took the typo with good humor and posted a new sign punning on the mistake. “In light of recent CIRCUMSTANCES…No tip required,” the new sign read in part, according to CTV News.

“We at Pizza Hut appreciate all our loyal customers!!! And how your having fun with our little mishap yesterday, Damm auto correct. We put up a new sign today,” Marc Girard, the general manager of the Timmins Pizza Hut, wrote on Facebook.