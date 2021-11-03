Pizza Hut Apologizes For The Words ‘Shake Squeeze And Squirt’ Appearing On Ketchup Bottles

A man in England was shocked by the words he saw on a ketchup bottle at Pizza Hut.

The popular pizza chain apparently has "Shake Squeeze And Squirt" on its ketchup bottles and that didn't sit well with Adrian Shann in Hull, England, according to The Sun.

“It literally sounds like an app for swingers. I do not understand how someone could put that sentence together, it’s awful,” Shann explained. Just how much did this situation escalate? Pizza Hut apologized!

Pizza Hut released the following apology about the ketchup bottle, according to the same report from The Sun:

I can only apologise if you were caused any offence or upset on your recent visit to our Hut, please know it is not our intention to make any of our guests feel uncomfortable. The wording on our ketchup is not meant to cause offence and sorry if this was interpreted this way. This has been the labelling of all ketchup bottles in our restaurants for some time now, and I can only apologise if this impacted the enjoyment of your email.

It is amazing how soft people have become. If you’re offended by a ketchup bottle, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Last time I checked, you literally shake, squeeze and then squirt out ketchup. If you don’t shake it first, you get the water, which is awful.

If you don’t squeeze, then nothing comes out! It’s hard to see how this doesn’t all add up.

It’s incredible what people find themselves complaining about. It’s a ketchup bottle! It literally squirts out a tomato-based condiment!

How is that a problem for anyone?

What makes the situation even more embarrassing is that Pizza Hut apologized. The company should have stood its ground and told this person to shut the hell up.

When you give into people complaining about stuff like this, you gain nothing. Stand your ground!

Let us know in the comments what you think about this whole situation. It’s simply bonkers to me.