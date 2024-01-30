ROOKE: Montana Child Trafficking Story Exposes GOP Weakness In Protecting American Children

Montana parents are living through a real-life nightmare where their state has taken custody of their teenage daughter with the intent of allowing her to go through transgender treatments against their wishes.

What makes the situation worse is that the Kolstad family is facing this crisis in a Republican-led state. With all the bloviating Republicans do in front of the camera about there being only two genders, male and female, in reality, children are as much at risk of falling prey to progressive activists in a red state as they are in blue ones.

Krista (stepmom) and Todd (biological father) accuse Montana’s child protective services of “kidnapping” their 14-year-old daughter and trafficking her across state lines to a specialized residential care facility to receive treatment for her severe mental health issues. They are now threatening to send her out of the country to Canada.

It all started when their daughter’s school notified the Kolstads that she had expressed the intent to commit suicide and was later visited by Montana Child and Family Services for an unannounced inspection, according to a report in Reduxx. During the visit, their daughter told CFS that she had taken painkillers with cleaning supplies in a direct act to end her life. Despite their daughter’s history of attention-seeking behavior, they agreed to take her to the hospital to make sure she wasn’t critically injured.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 A family in Montana has lost custody of their 14-year-old daughter after refusing to “affirm” her gender transition to a “boy.” Krista and Todd Kolstad have chosen to tell their story despite a court order demanding they remain silent.https://t.co/n7P1XwzfSS — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) January 29, 2024

During the examination, the hospital refused to call the Kolstad’s daughter by female pronouns and the name she was given at birth. Instead, they referred to her as a boy named “Leo.” It’s supposed to be illegal in Montana for children to receive “permanent, life-altering medical procedures” like hormone blockers, cross-sex hormones, or irreversible surgeries. But unlike conservatives, progressives never ask for permission when exercising their bureaucratic power. (ROOKE: State Follows Blueprint To Legalize New Form Of Child Trafficking)

The staff ultimately determined the teenager could not have taken painkillers with the cleaning supplies as she claimed. Physically, she was fine.

In a logical country, this would be the end of the line for the state’s continued involvement, but we no longer live in a country that protects the divine right of parents. Instead, they are forced to sit back and watch as the state flexes its power over families.

Their daughter would be admitted to the hospital because of her suicidal intentions. Mrs. Kolstad says gender ideology was pushed on their daughter despite the Republican state’s law outlawing the barbaric practice.

Call to action 🚨

Please take time to email VA Senate Education Subcommittee to support Sage’s Law, SB37 and companion bill in the House HB670. Parental notification and awareness is imperative.@Moms4Liberty pic.twitter.com/dOkuPiLyxk — Jamie Hinkle (@jamiehinkle_) January 29, 2024

“I came one day, and she [a hospital aide] was talking about having top surgery and being non-binary,” Mrs. Kolstad said, adding that when she complained to the on-call doctor, he asked her, “Why are not you more concerned that your daughter is trying to harm herself, then what [the aide] is talking about?”

When her time at the hospital concluded, the couple agreed to allow their daughter to be treated at a specialized residential care facility for her mental health issues. The state told the couple she would be staying in one of the six facilities located in Montana.

Just hours after telling the family their daughter was next in line for a facility in Billings, Montana, CPS came to collect her for treatment in Wyoming. “They called and told us that a bed had opened up in Wyoming and that Jennifer needed to go,” Mrs. Kolstad said, adding that they were “blown away” when the doctor told them “she has to go. She’s not doing any good here.”

“No one talked to us about the name of the facility– we had no one to answer our questions. We told them we wanted our questions answered before we accepted the bed,” Mrs. Kolstad said. (ROOKE: American Parents Stood Up To The Trans Cult And Won Big In Maine)

Wyoming, another Republican-led state, is even more lax on parental rights and allows children to undergo transgender treatments without parental consent.

They claim the CFS came to collect their daughter with the help of local police. “They showed up at our home to serve us with papers to take Jennifer out of our care. They told me the reason was that we were ‘unable or refusing to provide medical care.’ That’s just not true,” Mrs. Kolstad said.

Their daughter has been living outside her home since Aug. 23, 2023.

At the Jan. 19 court hearing to determine whether or not they would be getting custody of their daughter back, the court seemed more concerned with whether the parents would be willing to adhere to the transgender cult than anything else, according to Mrs. Kolstad.

TERRIFYING. CPS showed up to this family’s home and took their 14-year-old daughter away after the parents opposed her gender transition. The state took custody of the teen and the parents weren’t allowed to see her. They were also excluded from her medical care and she was… pic.twitter.com/CCWUXp50F9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 29, 2024

“We were told that letting [their daughter] transition and live as a boy was in her ‘therapeutic best interest,’ and because we aren’t willing to follow that recommendation, the court gave CFS custody of Jennifer for six months. CFS is now going to place [her] in the care of her birth mother [Christine] in Canada, who has never really been a part of her life. The judge said to us, ‘You need to expect that reunification with your family may not be what you are expecting,'” Mrs. Kolstad said.

Mrs. Kolstad claims the children complained that their biological mother was abusive, including “throwing [an older sibling] against the refrigerator after becoming enraged at her” and instances where she would “punch, hit, slap, and kick” her children. She said previous counselors recommended “that if Christine wants to come back into her children’s lives, she should do unification therapy.”

“Our family has been destroyed by this. We have little to no contact with Jennifer and our rights as her parents have been trampled on,” Mrs. Kolstad said.

The Kolstads said that despite the judge’s order to remain silent, they will “continue to fight.”

“We will never give up on our daughter and for what we believe is morally right. We will continue to tell our story, even though we are currently in contempt of court, and try to keep other families from going through this. Our greatest fear is that our daughter is now going to become a victim of this system and eventually take her own life,” they said. (ROOKE: The Left’s Transgender Hysteria Is Harming People In Ways We Never Could’ve Imagined)

Everyone is always quick to tell you to move to a red state before it’s too late, and this happens to your family. But the Kolstads are currently living this nightmare in Montana, which boasts laws against gender ideology. Republicans control it, and it is not considered a progressive state. This is the type of state you would turn to for traditional values, and the transgender cult still captured their daughter.

The reality parents face is that no one is coming to save their family but them. There is no safe space or sanctuary state for parents to hide in. The left is coming for our children. The Kolstads are living proof.