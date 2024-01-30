Toyota Issues Massive US ‘Do Not Drive’ Advisory Over Exploding Function In Certain Models

Toyota issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory Thursday, urging owners of certain models to obtain “urgent” and immediate free safety repairs over fears of explosions.

The models under the “Do Not Drive” advisory include the 2003-2004 Corolla, 2003-2004 Corolla Matrix, and model year 2004-2005 RAV4s, according to the advisory. Some 50,000 vehicles are believed to be part of the notice, as at least 30 deaths have occurred since 2009 in relation to the vehicle’s airbags, the BBC reported.

Toyota stated that “if the airbag deploys, a part inside is more likely to explode and shoot sharp metal fragments,” which “could cause serious injury or death to the driver or passengers.”

The recall of Takata airbag inflators is the largest in motor industry safety history, the BBC noted. It includes more than 100 million products sold to over 20 carmakers. Back in 2017, Takata filed for bankruptcy, right around the same time Honda recalled 772,000 vehicles because of the airbags.

This recall was expanded to a further 1.6 million vehicles by 2019. Companies such as Ford and GM have also seen more than 10 million vehicles recalled (combined) as a result of the risk of explosion. (RELATED: Former Child Star Frankie Muniz Set To Race Cars Professionally)

Actor Scott Eastwood, son of legend Clint Eastwood, lost his girlfriend to a faulty exploding airbag in 2014, according to People. It’s believed that Jewel Brangman, 26 at the time, was in a minor car accident while driving from San Diego to Los Angeles, when the airbag in her Honda exploded, spewing shrapnel into her body.