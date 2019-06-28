Deadly Airbags Force Honda To Recall 1.6 Million Vehicles

Honda announced Friday it is recalling 1.6 million vehicles due to potentially deadly Takata airbag inflators.

The move puts Honda six months ahead of schedule to finish its total recall of the 22.6 million problematic airbags in 12.9 million vehicles, The Associated Press reported.

“Honda is announcing this recall to encourage each owner of an affected vehicle to schedule repair at an authorized dealer as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement.

“Replacement parts are available, all from alternate suppliers, to begin free recall repairs immediately, and a free rental car is available to the vehicle owner for the day of the recall repair or longer if a replacement part is temporarily unavailable,” it added.

The recall also affects Acura and Honda models from 2003 through 2015 that have already received replacement inflators manufactured by Takata in February 2017 or earlier and were scheduled for a second recall.

Honda was forced to recall the cars equipped with Takata inflators because they have exploded with too much force and sent metal shrapnel into drivers, injuring hundreds and killing 24 people.

About 70 million Takata inflators have been recalled in the cars of 19 automakers overall, necessitating the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to schedule their timing.

For Honda, whose recalled vehicle total was one of the highest, repairs or replacements have been completed for 83% of the cars. (RELATED: Honda Recalls 772,000 Vehicles In The US Because Some Air Bags Eject Metal Shrapnel)

Cars impacted include the following models from Honda: 2001-2012 Accord, 2010-2015 Crosstour, 2001-2011 Civic, 2002-2011 CR-V, 011-2015 CR-Z, 2003-2011 Element, 2007-2014 Fit, 2010-2014 Insight, 2002-2004 Odyssey, 2003-2015 Pilot and 2006-2014 Ridgeline. Models from Acura include: 2003 3.2CL, 2013 ILX, 2003-2006 MDX, 2015 RDX, 2005-2012 RL, 2002-2003 3.2TL, 2009-2014 TL, 2009-2014 TSX and 2010-2013 ZDX.

The automaker is urging car owners, who will be notified by letter beginning around Aug. 15, to schedule repairs as soon as possible.

Problems with the airbags have forced the Japanese automaker into bankruptcy, according to USA Today.

