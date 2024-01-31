‘Pineapple Express’ Scheduled To Hit California

A “Pineapple Express” atmospheric river weather system is expected to slam into California on Thursday, bringing heavy rain to the once-drought-ridden state.

A Pineapple Express atmospheric river is a weird weather system that drags moisture from the tropical region around Hawaii, and dumps it over the West Coast of the U.S. in an absolute deluge, according to meteorologist Colin McCarthy. “Pineapple Expresses can be some of the strongest and warmest storms to hit California each winter,” he told his followers. “In fact, last winter, over 30 atmospheric rivers hit California, which ended the state’s severe drought and brought record snowfall.”

Californians need to prepare for the onslaught from this impending system, which is expected to bring mountain snow, high winds and potentially serious flooding issues.

A “Pineapple Express” atmospheric river will hit California tomorrow, the first of two Pineapple Expresses expected to slam into the state over the next week, bringing heavy rain, mountain snow, high winds, and flooding issues. However, have you ever wondered what a Pineapple… pic.twitter.com/f5OgNWEyIW — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) January 31, 2024

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a series of tweets regarding the system, including one that showed the “massive Pacific storm” that could reach as far inland as Idaho. A precipitation map shared by NWS suggests coastal California, up through the north, and inland to almost the Nevada border will be worst hit on Wednesday night through Thursday.

An atmospheric river will begin to impact the Western U.S. tonight and produce widespread low elevation rain, heavy mountain snow, and gusty winds. Follow your local office by visiting https://t.co/GWrG0hTRHN pic.twitter.com/ncBxXhV7Cn — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 30, 2024

These weather systems can provide California with up to 50% of their required annual rainfall, McCarthy noted. But unfortunately, the infrastructure within the Golden State isn’t designed to manage the precipitation. (RELATED: Videos Show Floods, Snow Causing Mass Damage And Chaos In California)

But then again, what has any California lawmaker ever done that has actually worked efficiently other than getting mentally ill Americans to genocide themselves on the sidewalks of their major cities?