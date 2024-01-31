Editorial

‘Pineapple Express’ Scheduled To Hit California

BLOG
Massive Amounts Of Rain Combined With Winter's Record Breaking Snowpack Causes Historic Flood In California's Central Valley And Beyond

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

A “Pineapple Express” atmospheric river weather system is expected to slam into California on Thursday, bringing heavy rain to the once-drought-ridden state.

A Pineapple Express atmospheric river is a weird weather system that drags moisture from the tropical region around Hawaii, and dumps it over the West Coast of the U.S. in an absolute deluge, according to meteorologist Colin McCarthy. “Pineapple Expresses can be some of the strongest and warmest storms to hit California each winter,” he told his followers. “In fact, last winter, over 30 atmospheric rivers hit California, which ended the state’s severe drought and brought record snowfall.”

Californians need to prepare for the onslaught from this impending system, which is expected to bring mountain snow, high winds and potentially serious flooding issues.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a series of tweets regarding the system, including one that showed the “massive Pacific storm” that could reach as far inland as Idaho. A precipitation map shared by NWS suggests coastal California, up through the north, and inland to almost the Nevada border will be worst hit on Wednesday night through Thursday.

These weather systems can provide California with up to 50% of their required annual rainfall, McCarthy noted. But unfortunately, the infrastructure within the Golden State isn’t designed to manage the precipitation. (RELATED: Videos Show Floods, Snow Causing Mass Damage And Chaos In California)

But then again, what has any California lawmaker ever done that has actually worked efficiently other than getting mentally ill Americans to genocide themselves on the sidewalks of their major cities?