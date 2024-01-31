EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Ramaswamy To Speak At CPAC

Former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Ramaswamy dropped out of the race after the Iowa caucuses and endorsed former President Donald Trump. Ramaswamy has since been campaigning with him and was on stage during Trump’s victory speech in New Hampshire.

“Vivek hit the national political world with his CPAC speech last year and we are honored that he is going to be with us again. America is battling woke capital and globalism and Vivek will show us how to outmaneuver the elites,” Matt Schlapp, CPAC Chairman, told the Caller in a statement.

In October, Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Ramaswamy made headlines after the Caller broke the news they would be speaking at a CPAC investors’ summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr. To Speak At CPAC)

Ramaswamy became a breakout candidate in the race for the Republican presidential ticket following the first GOP primary debate. The businessman even admitted himself he exceeded his “own expectations” during the August debate. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: CPAC Pressuring Every GOP Office To Support Bill Banning Gender Surgeries On Minors)

In March of 2023, Ramaswamy said he received an offer to buy his way into the CPAC straw poll after announcing his presidential campaign.

“Basically, they were like, if you pay I think it was upward of $100,000, we can get tickets and bus a bunch of people in for the straw poll,” a former senior campaign official for Ramaswamy told Politico. “I was taken aback, because I’ve never been to CPAC before, and it’s very activist driven but I think if any of them knew it was an artificial poll, they’d be pretty pissed about that.”

Trump ended up dominating the 2023 CPAC straw poll.