Teen Remains In Custody After Stabbing Friend To Death Over Spat About McDonald’s Sweet & Sour Sauce: REPORT

A 16-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to remain in detention until the age of 21, following a fatal altercation that resulted in the death of her friend, NBC Washington reported.

The unidentified teen killed her friend 16-year-old Naima Liggon over their dispute about McDonald’s sweet and sour sauce, according to NBC Washington. The confrontation occurred outside a McDonald’s in D.C. last August. During the sentencing, it was revealed that the young defendant exhibited a disturbing lack of remorse, evidenced by text messages sent immediately after the incident. Despite having the chance to de-escalate the situation, surveillance footage indicated that the teen chose confrontation over walking away or even re-entering the McDonald’s to resolve the issue over the sauce. (RELATED: McDonald’s Location Shuts Down After Customer Makes Shocking Discovery)

A judge gave the maximum sentence to a 16-year-old girl who fatally stabbed a friend in a dispute over sweet and sour sauce. Also in The News4 Rundown: Neighbors say weekend closures of Beach Drive turn their quiet road into a parking lot on weekends. https://t.co/NxfnpEIJXN — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) February 1, 2024

The defense presented a narrative of self-defense, claiming the accused was compelled to brandish a knife in response to being outnumbered. They also highlighted the defendant’s troubled background and the various adversities she faced leading up to the fateful day, NBC Washington stated.

“I don’t know what this young lady went through,” said the victim’s mother, Joy Liggon. “I don’t know what her life experience was, but I know she committed a crime, and she took someone away from my family.”

“Sorry to the friends and family. I am sorry to cause you this pain. I still think about the victim and I want to apologize to Naima’s mother. I am a very genuine person and I’m not a bad person,” the suspect said in a statement, per NBC Washington. Whether the defendant will be placed in D.C.’s youth services or in an out-of-state facility remains undecided.