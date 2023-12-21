McDonald’s Location Temporarily Shut Down After Customer Makes Shocking Discovery Inside Food Bag

A McDonald’s in southwest Columbus, Ohio, was temporarily ordered to shut its doors after a couple said they discovered a crack pipe in their takeout bag Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

The customer posted the discovery he and his girlfriend made on Reddit after getting their breakfast order from the drive-thru, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Reddit users reportedly urged him to contact Franklin County Public Health. (RELATED: Sonic Employee Arrested After Cocaine Found In Hot Dog)

The customer returned and, from his vehicle, had a conversation with the location’s supervisor, 10 WBNS reported. However, once the supervisor returned inside, the customer reportedly walked to the drive-thru window to discuss a resolution. The supervisor decided to contact the police and the customer left, according to the outlet. There was reportedly no police response to the call.

The Reddit user reportedly said the McDonald’s manager offered a refund upon him bringing the item back to the restaurant, which he says he refused. He stated he wanted to inform the staff to ensure such objects “wouldn’t ‘end up in a Happy Meal,'” the outlet reported. He reportedly referenced his own status as a parent as the reason for his concern.

