Trump Is Crushing Biden On The Two Most Important Issues To Swing-State Voters: POLL

Former President Donald Trump is overwhelmingly leading President Joe Biden on the economy and immigration, which are two top issues to swing-state voters, according to a Wednesday poll.

Voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania said they trust Trump over Biden on both key issues by double-digit margins, according to a Bloomberg/Morning Consult survey. All of the swing states but Georgia saw increases in those who said immigration was the “single most important issue,” while the economy remains at the top of the list in each state.

Across the seven states, 36% said the economy was top of mind, and 13% said the same of immigration, according to the poll. Voters trusted Trump over Biden 51% to 33% on the economy, and 52% to 30% on immigration — a 5-point increase from when a previous version of the poll was released in mid-December. (RELATED: Trump Leading Biden By More Than He Ever Has Before)

Additionally, 71% of swing-state voters believe the economy is “going off on the wrong track,” the poll found. A majority of respondents said Biden is “very” or “somewhat” responsible for the increase in migrant crossings compared to 29% who said the same of the Trump administration.

New Bloomberg/@MorningConsult poll of Trump-Biden matchup in swing states: • North Carolina: Trump +10

• Nevada: Trump +8

• Georgia: Trump +8

• Wisconsin: Trump +5

• Michigan: Trump +5

• Pennsylvania: Trump +3

• Arizona: Trump +3 https://t.co/k7BJ9HzYJl pic.twitter.com/zNeoIPJSuq — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 31, 2024

The poll also found Trump increased his lead over Biden for a head-to-head matchup in six of the seven battleground states — Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Trump saw a 1-point drop in Arizona, but is still ahead of Biden by 3 points.

The former president now leads Biden 48% to 42% across the seven swing states polled, which is a 1-point increase from the previous survey.

Trump increased his lead by 5 points in Nevada and 2 points in Georgia, according to the survey. The former president’s lead in North Carolina grew to double digits, with Trump now beating Biden 49% to 39%.

In Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump increased his margins from 4 to 5 points, the poll found. Trump also saw a 1-point bump in Pennsylvania.

Trump and Biden maintain large leads over their respective primary fields in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) averages, with the former president securing a majority of support in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.

The Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll surveyed 4,956 registered voters across the seven battleground states between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

Individually, the survey polled 800 voters in Arizona, 798 voters in Georgia, 703 voters in Michigan, 457 in Nevada, 706 in North Carolina, 795 in Pennsylvania and 697 in Wisconsin. Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania had margins of error of 3%; Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin had margins of error of 4%; and Nevada had a margin of error of 5%.

Neither Trump nor Biden’s campaign immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

