‘Deported Immediately’: Ana Kasparian Fires Back At Fellow Progressives After Asylum Seekers Allegedly Attack Cops

“The Young Turks” co-host Ana Kasparian fired back at fellow progressives’ criticism of her calling out asylum seekers who allegedly attacked police officers.

Kasparian responded to a snippet of her saying a group of asylum seekers who allegedly assaulted New York Police Department (NYPD) officers do not have a right to be in the U.S. A lieutenant suffered a laceration on the face from an alleged blow to the head by the asylum seekers, and five people between the ages of 19 and 24 years of age were arrested, according to CBS News.

Kasparian called on the asylum seekers to be “deported immediately” for their alleged violent actions.

“They’re mad that I spoke out against asylum seekers who ganged up on and beat cops,” Kasparian wrote in a Thursday tweet. “One of them has a record of beating retail workers while robbing their stores.”

“I think those who commit violent acts should be deported immediately. Shelters are crowded and their space can be used by people more deserving. This is common sense,” she continued.

“If feel the need to post something disgusting and racist in this thread, maybe reconsider? Please? Leftists think I have control of all of you and that co-sign on everything you say. They don’t really. But it’s what they argue to deflect from the substance,” Kasparian added. (RELATED: ‘I’m Done!’: Ana Kasparian Erupts On Democrats Pushing ‘Garbage’ Identity Politics)

Kasparian has broken from her side on issues relating to transgenderism and self-defense. “The Young Turks” host admitted in 2023 she would have reacted similarly to Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager acquitted for shooting three individuals at a Black Lives Matter riot in August 2020.

Kasparian also condemned liberals for using the terms “birthing person” and “a person with a uterus” to refer to women.

“I’m a woman. Please don’t ever refer to me as a person with a uterus, birthing person, or person who menstruates. How do people not realize how degrading this is? You can support the transgender community without doing this shit,” she wrote on Twitter in 2023.