Biden Again Claims He Lost His Son In Iraq While Consoling Gold Star Families, Video Shows

President Joe Biden again repeated claims that he lost his son in Iraq while consoling Gold Star families who lost their children in a recent attack in Jordan, a video showed.

Three U.S. troops were killed in a drone attack in Jordan near the Syrian border, the military announced on Jan. 28. Biden called the parents of one of the soldiers, Spc. Kennedy Sanders, a few days after the news to offer his condolences and notify the parents that Sanders would be posthumously promoted to Sergeant.

“Oh well, I tell you what, it means a lot, a lot to me,” Biden said about honoring Sanders in a video clip from ABC’s Good Morning America posted on Twitter by Curtis Houck, Managing Editor of NewsBusters.

“My son spent a year in Iraq, that’s how I lost him,” Biden continued. “1% of all these kids are the ones who take care of 99% of us.”

Biden called one of the three families who lost their child in the Iran-backed drone attack and claimed he's been in their exact same position.

Biden’s late son, Beau, passed away in May 2015 from glioblastoma, the New York Post (NYP) reported. Beau previously served a tour in Iraq that ended in 2009, the outlet reported.

The president has reportedly maintained that Beau became sick because of the toxic burn pits he was exposed to in Iraq.

Even so, Biden has previously repeated the claim that Beau died while serving in Iraq. The president repeated the story several times throughout 2023, including once while talking with troops at Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan, Fox News reported.

After 13 U.S. Servicemen were killed during the country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, Gold Star mother Cheryl Rex said Biden compared the loss of her son to his losing of Beau, according to the NYP.

“His words to me were, ‘My wife, Jill, and I know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag-draped coffin,’” Rex reportedly recounted in Aug, 7 2023. “My heart started beating faster and I started shaking, knowing that their son died from cancer and they were able to be by his side.”

A month into a presidential election year, concerns about Biden’s age are continuing to grow as the president repeats stories and commits gaffes. In December, Biden repeated a previously debunked story that his wife almost died in a small kitchen fire in 2004. A majority of Americans, 73%, believe the president is too old to run in 2024, a September poll from The Wall Street Journal showed. (RELATED: McDonald’s, Missiles & Marches: Biden’s Thursday Devolves Into All-Time Gaffe Reel)