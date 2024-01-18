McDonald’s, Missiles & Marches: Biden’s Thursday Devolves Into All-Time Gaffe Reel

President Joe Biden’s day trip Thursday to North Carolina was full of clip-worthy moments his campaign would probably like to forget.

Biden spent Thursday traveling to Raleigh, North Carolina, to tout his economic policies, often referred to as “Bidenomics.” Throughout the trip meant to help the president ahead of the 2024 election, Biden committed several slip-ups and apparent gaffes when talking about his economic achievements, airstrikes in the Middle East and Washington, D.C.’s, annual March for Life.

The president kicked off the day by taking a few questions from reporters before his departure, where he had several eyebrow-raising moments.

“Tomorrow is the March for Life in Washington D.C.,” Owen Jensen, EWTN White House correspondent, said.

“I know that,” Biden replied.

“What’s your message to those attending?” Jensen asked.

“March,” Biden replied.

What is your message for those attending the 2024 March for Life?

BIDEN: “March.”#WhyWeMarch #ewtnprolife pic.twitter.com/2dxpVKJV4l — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) January 18, 2024

The president then was asked about the United States’ recent strikes on the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

“Are the airstrikes in Yemen working?” a reporter asked.

“Well, when you say working, do you mean stopping the Houthis? No,” the president answered. “Are they gonna continue? Yes.”

“Are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? Yes.” US President Joe Biden responds after being asked whether airstrikes in Yemen are working.https://t.co/O06qSSNmvz 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/xvOv6lYbg5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 18, 2024

Biden’s next stumbles came as the president took the stage in Raleigh to address a crowd. The president appeared to look for Democratic North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross, before realizing he had her confused with another individual.