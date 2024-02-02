Biden’s Favorite Morning News Host Urges White House To ‘Let Him Out More’

President Joe Biden’s favored morning show “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough suggested Friday the White House ought to allow him to be in public more often.

There have been ongoing concerns about Biden’s infrequent press conferences and public engagements during his presidency. Scarborough pointed to Thursday reporting by Politico that Biden cusses out former President Donald Trump in private conversations, using it as an example that his handlers should permit him to address the public more frequently. (RELATED: Biden Issues Written Statement After US Bombs Houthis In Third Straight Day Without Public Event)

“I think this may be one reason why the White House probably should let him out more,” Scarborough asserted. “There’s been concerns that he’s not getting out, he’s not doing enough stuff, he’s not answering enough questions. All right, so if he makes a mistake, he makes a mistake.”

Biden has characterized Trump to allies as a “sick fuck” and called him a “fucking asshole,” Politico reported.

“Let Fox News make fun of him because he has the same stutter he has had since he was 14 years old, but go out and show flashes of anger,” Scarborough added.

Scarborough also brought up how Biden lost his temper at an Iowa voter, calling him “fat” during the 2020 campaign.

“It showed a human side of him,” Scarborough said.

Biden is a huge fan of “Morning Joe” and frequently calls Scarborough to solicit his opinions and take out his anger about media coverage, Axios reported on Friday.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.