CNN Host Kate Bolduan Brought To Tears As Light-Hearted Segment On Groundhog Day Goes Off The Rails

CNN’s Kate Bolduan was brought to tears Friday during a hysterical segment on Groundhog Day, falling into a fit of uncontrollable laughter.

Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring during the annual Groundhog Day celebration. The “early spring” prediction has only happened 21 times since the annual tradition began in 1887, while predictions of longer winters have occurred 107 times.

But don’t whip out your t-shirts just yet! Other animals worldwide are apparently predicting a longer winter, CNN’s John Berman explained, setting off Bolduan into a fit of hysterics.

“The national media scam, Punxsutawney Phil, the renowned groundhog weather predictor, he says there will be an early spring,” Berman began. “Connecticut’s ‘Scramble’ the duck agrees with Phil. His city of Eastford claims he has been 100% accurate, but ‘Lucy’ the lobster in Nova Scotia –”

“What is happening?” Bolduan could be heard asking off-camera. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: It’s Been Exactly A Decade Since De Blasio Dropped, Killed Groundhog)

“I don’t know … Lucy the lobster in Nova Scotia says not so fast. Apparently the lobster saw her shadow, which means it could be another six weeks of winter. All right. There’s more,” Berman said as Bolduan is heard cracking up.

“Wait, there is?” Bolduan asked laughing.

Others off camera were also heard laughing uncontrollably.

“Bee Cave Bob, –” Berman said before pausing temporarily so Bolduan could get her laughs out.

“— the Texas armadillo, will make his prediction this afternoon. Kate.”

“Wait, what?” Bolduan said off-screen before cameras flashed to her.

“Can a lobster see its shadow?” Bolduan blurted out while wiping tears from her eyes as she tried to fight her laughter.

“I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do here, other than I will — I’ve completely lost it,” Bolduan said as others off-screen continued laughing. Bolduan eventually managed to get it together before moving onto another topic.