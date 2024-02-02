‘Sexualized And Effeminate’: Easter Poster Of Jesus In Spain Sparks Outrage

A new Easter week promotional poster in Spain that was unveiled Jan. 28 has become the center of a heated controversy, NBC News reported.

The artwork, crafted by the acclaimed artist Salustiano García, depicts a portrayal of Jesus and has elicited strong reactions. The piece was revealed in an event graced by Seville’s Council of Brotherhoods and Mayor José Luis Sanz, according to NBC News. García’s son, Horacio, inspired the depiction. It presents a resurrected Jesus against a vibrant red backdrop, a choice that has garnered both admiration and critique.

While the unveiling was met with applause, the painting soon became the subject of intense scrutiny. The image was perceived as a “sexualized” and “effeminate” interpretation of the religious figure. When addressing the press after the event, Horacio mentioned he was aware of comments regarding his father’s depiction of Jesus being quite appealing. He refused to comment any further, the outlet reported.

Javier Navarro, a member of the national conservative political party in Spain, apparently denounced the artwork on the social platform, Twitter. He accused it of provocation and failing to embody the spirit of the Holy Week. (RELATED: Christian Movie ‘Jesus Revolution’ Breaks Two Major Movie Records)

The controversy escalated as the IPSE organization, known for its staunch Catholic stance, and a collective of Christian lawyers, expressed their disdain towards the artwork. The lawyers demanded the poster’s removal and the resignation of Francisco Vélez, head of the Council of Brotherhoods. A petition initiated by the lawyers has already attracted over 22,000 supporters.

In defense of his work, García articulated to Spanish newspaper ABC that his rendition was crafted with “deep respect.”

“To see sexuality in my image of Christ, you must be sick,” the painter said.