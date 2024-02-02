EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz Endorses Rep. Andy Ogles For Congress

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz will endorse Republican Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles’ reelection for Congress on Friday afternoon, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Ogles, who is running in the 5th District of Tennessee, faces Geoffrey Stokes Nielson as a primary challenger. Both Cruz and Ogles worked together when Cruz took up the Senate companion bill to his, The Safeguarding Free Speech Act, which aims to protect the First Amendment rights of federal employees.

“Andy Ogles has remained unwavering in the fight for our nation in the House. He has done an excellent job representing the people of Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District and has been a steadfast leader against the radically woke agenda sweeping across our nation,” Cruz told the Caller.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Andy already this Congress and look forward to continuing to work together. I am proud to endorse him for re-election,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Reps Introduce Bill That Would Keep US Funds From Palestinian-Controlled Areas)

Ogles said in response to Cruz’s endorsement, “I’m thankful to have once again received Senator Cruz’s endorsement. It’s been a privilege to work with him in Washington to fight back against the Leftist agenda plaguing our nation.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz Endorses Brandon Gill For Congress)

“Senator Cruz has been an incredible example of leadership in DC. His efforts to stop the infiltration of woke ideology have changed the course of a number of decisions across the country. Again, I’m grateful for his mentorship and his endorsement,” he added.