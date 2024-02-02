REPORT: 19-Year-Old Dies While Taking Pictures On Utah Cliff

A 19-year-old boy reportedly died Saturday after falling off a cliff in Wayne County, Utah, while trying to take a picture.

During a hike with his friends at Moonscape Overlook, Jonathan Fielding stopped to take pictures shortly before the incident, according to KUTV. Deputies reportedly believe Fielding was attempting to get a better vantage point when the ledge he was standing on crumbled, sending the teenager over the edge. (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Moment BASE Jumper Falls 29 Stories To His Death)

“While the passing of Jonathan was unexpected, we take some comfort knowing that he was doing what he loved at the time of the accident. He was on a photoshoot with friends in the beautiful Utah wilderness where he loved to be,” read Fielding’s obituary.

Fielding’s sister, Rebecca, said in an interview with ABC 4 that he died on impact after falling 300 feet.

Rebecca visited the site where her brother fell, and remarked that the grounds there were “deceiving,” seemingly firm but actually weak and dangerous, according to the outlet.

“The biggest thing that can be done to support my family is to spread awareness about hiking safety. So many people take risks, so many people just want that perfect shot, that perfect view, but it is not worth anyone’s life,” she told the outlet.