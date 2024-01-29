WARNING: GRAPHIC — Shocking Video Shows Moment BASE Jumper Falls 29 Stories To His Death

A disturbing new video shows the death of a daredevil who died jumping off a 29-story building in Thailand on Saturday night, according to reports.

The 33-year-old man, reported to be British BASE jumper Nathy Odinson, is seen in the video preparing to BASE jump from a building in Pattaya, Thailand.

BASE jumping is similar to skydiving, but involves parachuting down from fixed objects rather than from a plane.

Odinson, whose social media is full of photos and videos of his stunts, had jumped this building multiple times before, The Daily Mirror reported.

Before jumping, Odinson is seen having a brief exchange with the friend recording the video, in which they make sure the camera on Odinson’s helmet is set to record. Odinson also appears to give his parachute a quick inspection. He then jumps off the 29-story building crashes through a tree to the ground after his parachute fails to deploy.

Thai emergency personnel reportedly arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. local time and found Odinson’s body in a “terrible state,” according to the Daily Mirror. (RELATED: Man Who BASE Jumped From 23-Story Apartment Building Died After Parachute Didn’t Deploy, Police Say)

CCTV footage from the building showed Odinson and his friend parking their car outside the building, and then sneaking their way inside, the outlet reported.

In an interview following the incident, Odinson’s brother Ed Harrison attributed his brother’s death to “user error,” The US Sun reported.

“It was a simple mistake he had made without realizing. He looks hurried which is a bad thing, perhaps worried someone might have stopped the jump,” Harrison said, according to the outlet.