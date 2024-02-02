Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Spent $77,000 Of Campaign Funds On Chevrolet Vehicle, Filings Show

Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema spent lavishly over the past few months as Republicans and Democrats contend for her toss-up seat.

Sinema’s campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show she spent a significant portion of her money on hotels, a new car, security and concert tickets, the New York Post first reported. Her total disbursements amounted to $796,565.

She spent roughly $200,000 more than the $594,816 she fundraised from the beginning of October to the end of 2023, the filings indicate. The Sinema Leadership Fund, her joint fundraising committee, transferred $170,344 of funds to the campaign. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans Sound Off On Leaked Border Deal Proposals, Say They Will Absolutely Not Vote For Them)

The independent senator spent $77,000 of the $200,000 security payments on a Chevrolet and $1,523 on event tickets for her security guards. She spent an additional $3,028 on vehicles in Paris and London.

The New York Post previously reported on Sinema’s campaign spending $70,000 on a Chevrolet vehicle for security purposes.

Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego and former Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake are running for Sinema’s contested seat. The most recent polling on the Arizona senate race shows Gallego and Lake in a dead heat with or without Sinema in the race, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Sinema left the Democratic party after fellow Democrats strongly criticized her for acting against the party’s wishes by blocking key legislation and refusing to abolish the filibuster. She has yet to announce whether she will be running for re-election.

Sinema’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.