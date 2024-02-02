Nine Reportedly Arrested After Tensions Flare Between Pro-Palestine Protesters And NYPD

Nine people have been arrested during a protest near Columbia University on Friday after tensions flared between Pro-Palestine activists and New York Police Department (NYPD) officials, according to the New York Post.

The “All Out For Palestine” protest was organized by a pro-Palestinan group called Within Our Lifetime, calling for activists to gather near Columbia University at 3 p.m. The group allegedly claimed the demonstration was to “mobilize” with university students, showing “solidarity with Palestine organizers and protestors attacked with skunk spray” allegedly by Israeli counter protesters at the school from January. (RELATED: Democrats Nervous Anti-Israel Protesters Will Ruin Biden’s Nomination At DNC Convention: REPORT)

Shortly after the protest began, video footage of tensions between NYPD officers and protesters was posted onto X (formerly known as Twitter). In one clip, drums could be heard going off in the background as officers could be seen rushing around a protester wearing a red jacket.

“Move back,” officers yelled as cameras swarmed the group. As officials attempted to make, what appeared to be, a second arrest within the crowd, protesters could be seen swarming in to prevent the arrest.

#BREAKING Multiple Protesters arrested at “All Out for Palestine” rally at Columbia University in New York City. pic.twitter.com/gDjyB4i4X0 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 2, 2024

In a second video posted online, NYPD officers could be seen pinning a protester down to the ground in attempts to arrest him. “Let him go,” fellow pro-Palestine activists could be heard yelling at officials. (RELATED: Judge Hands DeSantis Yet Another Legal Win Against Pro-Palestinian Student Groups)

NYPD brutally assaults and arrests pro-Palestine protesters outside Columbia University, who have been protesting peacefully and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/VHmCVrI6cd — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) February 2, 2024

Following the end of the organized protest, a small group of activists had reportedly taken to the NYC streets where more arrests were allegedly then made, according to the NY Post.

“You are violent thugs. You are criminals! You are the most violent. You are the most f–king violent,” a protester allegedly yelled at officials while being placed in the back of a police van, the outlet reported.

“It is right to rebel. NYPD, burn in hell! It is right to rebel. NYPD, burn in hell!” another Pro-Palestine activist had reportedly yelled at officers, according to the NY Post.

The U.S. has seen an increase in protesting for Palestine from university students since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. In the most recent incident on Jan. 19, a group of Pro-Palestine protesters had claimed to be attacked by a “chemical based weapon” while on Columbia University campus, triggering an investigation from the NYPD, according to ABC News. While authorities noted that the protestors had refused to seek medical treatment following the alleged incident, the campus-based Students for Justice in Palestine claimed that several students were later hospitalized, the outlet reported.

Following review of surveillance footage, NYPD authorities stated that two unidentified men had been the culprits of the attack. While authorities have yet to identify them, the university has since banned the two men from campus, according to ABC News.