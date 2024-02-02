QUAY: Want To Destroy America? Donate To Harvard!

The beauty of America is that you can make a ton of money and spend it however you want. But if, out of all the possibilities available, you decided to give it to Harvard University, I’d be tempted to question your motives.

It’s like this: imagine you’ve been chosen for a bizarre reality TV competition show. Each contestant gets a $1 million budget to cause as much damage as possible to the United States. Whoever can screw up the country in the most cost-effective manner wins.

Options abound:

You could try buying up a ton of fentanyl and passing it out for free. According to one study, you can get it wholesale for about $140 a gram, which is enough to kill about 500 people. 500 adults, that is. Hand it out at your local elementary school, and you might be able to double that. Tell them it’s candy. (RELATED: China Continues To Dodge Responsibility For Supplying America’s Fentanyl Crisis Ahead Of High-Level Talks With US)

You could rent a wrecking ball and knock down a few sections of border wall, though it doesn’t seem like anyone needs help getting across.

You might even try browsing the Amazon wish lists of various Islamic terror groups. An RPG is probably out of your price range, but every box of bullets helps. And they’re always willing to accept used Toyota pick-ups.

But if you’re really looking to maximize ROI, you need to think big picture. There is, in fact, a way to increase instability and suffering across multiple metrics simultaneously. More climate tyranny, lower birth rates, more illegal immigration, more war, more terrorism, less wealth, less freedom — it’s all possible.

And all you have to do is donate to Harvard University.

For those keeping score at home, this is the fourth research misconduct scandal at Harvard in just one month. -Claudine Gay resigned Jan 2 after half of her work was found to contain plagiarized material.

-A couple week later, Dana Farber, a Harvard teaching hospital, retracted… https://t.co/mtb9TbM6II — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) February 1, 2024

If you want to kill as many bald eagles as possible with one stone, there’s no better option. But don’t take my word for it. Look at all the billionaires who figured out the same hack, men like Leslie Wexner, Len Blavatnik and Ken Griffin, who gave the school $300 million in April. (RELATED: ‘Everyone’s Concerned’: Harvard Is Worried About Losing More Longtime Donors After Response To Hamas Attack)

Sure, all three have cut ties with Harvard over its tolerance for antisemitism. Griffin said the university’s students were too “caught up in the rhetoric of oppressor and oppressee” and had turned into “whiny snowflakes.” He also said he wouldn’t resume donating until Harvard “makes it very clear that they’re going to resume their role” of educating “young American men and women to be leaders.”

But come on. He doesn’t mean that. That’s just PR damage control. Either that, or these billionaires are a bunch of narcissistic morons. And that couldn’t possibly be the case, could it?

A guy like Griffin is smart enough to realize that the purpose of a system is what it does, that what Harvard does is destroy America, and that it accomplishes that goal precisely by preparing “young American men and women” to lead us straight off a cliff.

Surely he knew that his $300 million would be used to create a generation of elites who have nothing but contempt for American history, who need to see a therapist for the climate anxiety and then punish the rest of us to assuage it, who care more about skin color than merit (or basic honesty), who chase clout by transing their 1.2 kids, who push soft-on-crime policies without ever having to face their consequences, who think having a border is evil but that massacring Jews is the height of virtue.

The data is easily accessible. According to one recent study, 89 percent of Ivy League graduates support “strict rationing of gas, meat, and electricity to fight climate change.” 71 percent think parents should have no say in their children’s education, compared to just 38 percent of all voters.

Although the majority of U.S. voters oppose it, 89% of Ivy League graduates are in favor of “strict rationing of meat, electricity, and gas to fight climate change.” pic.twitter.com/UJE6jRfGjQ — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) January 29, 2024

They trust everything they hear from the government and mainstream media and think you have far too much freedom. And of course, they’re getting much richer while everyone else goes broke or just barely keeps up with inflation. (RELATED: The ‘Smartest’ People In America Are Basically All Totalitarian Psychopaths, Study Finds)

The only possible explanation for giving money to a university that produces such graduates is that the donor is committed to destroying this country as quickly and efficiently as possible.

What other reason could there be? Griffin and the other billionaires must have known what kind of institution they were supporting. Nobody smart enough to make that much money would throw away hundreds of millions of dollars without due diligence. They wouldn’t even have to dig that deep. Just skim the headlines occasionally.

The only other explanation is that Griffin was so ego-blinded and status-obsessed that he didn’t care if he helped fund a neo-Marxist indoctrination camp as long as he got his name on a building.

There’s no way Ken Griffin is that stupid. Right?

Grayson Quay is an editor at the Daily Caller.

