‘Peep The Stache’: Target Pulls ‘Civil Rights’ Kit From Shelves Over Major Errors

Target pulled a “Civil Rights” educational kit from store shelves after social media users noticed major errors.

The “Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity” by Bendon was removed from Target stores because three historic Black leaders were misidentified, The Hill reported.

Three magnets featuring the names of W.E.B. Du Bois, Booker T. Washington and Carter G. Woodson erroneously displayed illustrations of the other mismatched historic figures of the set, a self-identified U.S. history teacher explained in a video posted on TikTok. She urged for the kit to be “pulled off” of Target store shelves “immediately” after opening the product, which she reportedly purchased for her children ahead of Black History Month.

“For starters, this is not Carter G. Woodson. This is W.E.B. Du Bois. Peep the stache,” the woman said, comparing the misidentified illustration to a photograph of Du Bois.

“I get it, mistakes happen. But this needs to be corrected ASAP,” the woman said.

Target confirmed the activity kit was no longer available for purchase at its stores in an email statement obtained by Nexstar. Bendon removed the product from its website and Amazon page on Friday, The Hill reported. (RELATED: New York Middle School Celebrates Black History Month With ‘Inexcusably Insensitive’ Meal)

“We will no longer be selling this product in stores or online. We’ve also ensured the product’s publisher is aware of the errors,” a Target spokesperson wrote.

“Like I said, I’m a U.S. history teacher. I was not going to let that slide,” the TikTok user said in a video made after the recall. “I wasn’t going to let it slide for my 200 students, and I’m not going to let it slide for my two babies, who I am responsible for teaching.”