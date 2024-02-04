‘Blessed To Feel Your Passion And Your Power’: Coach Bill Belichick Takes Full-Page Ad To Thank Fans

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick extended a heartfelt “thank you” to fans Sunday with a full-page ad in the Boston Globe, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The ad featured Belichick gazing out over a sea of supporters. It was a poignant tribute to the spirit and enthusiasm of the team’s faithful. Over a tenure of 24 years at the Patriots’ helm, Belichick’s journey was marked by extraordinary achievements, including six Super Bowl victories and 17 AFC East championships over 19 years, according to the outlet.

His message to the fans was clear: their fervent support and the collective memories of victory parades attended by millions will forever remain etched in his heart.

“Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and your power,” the ad reads. “You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest, and windiest days.”

Page A3 of today’s @BostonGlobe: A thank you letter from Bill Belichick to fans. Tremendous pic.twitter.com/6ugTBV82hk — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 4, 2024

“‘You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave our precious time, resources, and energy to our team. We appreciated it!” (RELATED: Tom Brady’s Dad Says ‘Horrible’ Bill Belichick Trait Wrecked Patriots)

“You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them,” he wrote. “I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments.”

Belichick’s departure comes on the heels of a challenging phase for the Patriots, highlighted by a disappointing 4-13 record in 2023, the AP noted. The team’s performance dipped following the exit of iconic quarterback Tom Brady, leading to speculation about Belichick’s future in the coaching realm. Despite engaging in discussions for a potential role with the Atlanta Falcons, Belichick remains without a new coaching position as the latest hiring cycle wraps up.