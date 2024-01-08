Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith Fired Following 7-10 Season, Cussing Out New Orleans Saints’ Dennis Allen

Can’t blame Arthur Blank for this one … the other Arthur had to go.

Arthur Smith, who was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, has been fired from his post following three campaigns with not a single postseason appearance nor winning record to show for it. In other words, this guy was a disaster from the get-go, and ended that way too by going out in a complete bang.

Hours after the Dirty Birds suffered a 48-17 defeat Sunday to the New Orleans Saints to wrap up a losing 7-10 season, Falcons owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay set up a meeting with Smith. And that's when they decided to can him.

In his three years with the franchise, Smith compiled a record of 21-30.

And to make matters worse, it ended this way (here’s my blog for the whole story):

Arthur Smith and Dennis Allen have a postgame chat 😳 pic.twitter.com/s469d2OcWq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 7, 2024

Yeah … can’t be having that, nor the losing. Dude had to go.

The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed Arthur Smith as the team’s head coach following a meeting tonight in Atlanta with Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and the team’s CEO, Rich McKay https://t.co/Qrjuq4klH4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2024

I love the city of Atlanta, and I’m a fan of the Atlanta Falcons brand, and I’ve got a lot of respect for Arthur Blank, but holy hell, why can’t this franchise ever put together a winner?

I mean, damn, the only time it’s ever happened was when THIS happened:

The A deserves better. Shoutout to Atlanta, man.