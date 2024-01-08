Editorial

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith Fired Following 7-10 Season, Cussing Out New Orleans Saints’ Dennis Allen

Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons looks on against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Can’t blame Arthur Blank for this one … the other Arthur had to go.

Arthur Smith, who was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, has been fired from his post following three campaigns with not a single postseason appearance nor winning record to show for it. In other words, this guy was a disaster from the get-go, and ended that way too by going out in a complete bang.

Hours after the Dirty Birds suffered a 48-17 defeat Sunday to the New Orleans Saints to wrap up a losing 7-10 season, Falcons owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay set up a meeting with Smith. And that's when they decided to can him.

In his three years with the franchise, Smith compiled a record of 21-30.

In his three years with the franchise, Smith compiled a record of 21-30.

And to make matters worse, it ended this way (here’s my blog for the whole story):

Yeah … can’t be having that, nor the losing. Dude had to go.

I love the city of Atlanta, and I’m a fan of the Atlanta Falcons brand, and I’ve got a lot of respect for Arthur Blank, but holy hell, why can’t this franchise ever put together a winner?

I mean, damn, the only time it’s ever happened was when THIS happened:

The A deserves better. Shoutout to Atlanta, man.