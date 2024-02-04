Newcastle United Fan Banned From Matches Until 2026 Over Views On Transgenderism: REPORT

People in England have lost their damn minds…

A fan has reportedly been banned by Newcastle United from going to matches at their stadium due to alleged posts that she published on social media that criticized transgenderism, with one of her posts asserting that “transgender women” aren’t real women … which, well, they’re not.

The English Premier League is being hit with allegations of deploying “Stasi” tactics following a dossier, a total of 11 pages, focusing on her posts on social media and other intel on Linzi Smith, who is a supporter of the Magpies. It’s being reported that the information was being used to ban her from going to games until 2026, and on top of that, they gave everything to police as well in an attempt to get her arrested over her claimed postings.

A lesbian woman, Smith threw criticism at transgenderism due to their “movement” wiping out women’s rights. She’s alleging that the report from the Premier League also featured life details, including her residence, work address and even where she walks her dog. (RELATED: Police Department Asks People To Stop Tweeting Mean Things About Jackbooted Fascist Lady Cop)

Smith was informed by Newcastle United that she was in violation of her membership through their equality and diversity policies because of her alleged social media posts, according to The Telegraph.

An example of one of her posts:

“It’s like they’re trying to trans the gay away. You’re a young woman who likes sport? YOU’VE BEEN BORN IN THE WRONG BODY!!!! You’re a young man who likes makeup and dressing up??? YOU’VE BEEN BORN IN THE WRONG BODY!!!! Make it make sense.”

WATCH:

‘Lifelong Newcastle United fan Linzi Smith was banned from St James Park until 2026. Her crime? Stating biological fact that sex is binary.’@BenLeo444 calls out Newcastle United as ‘hypocrites’, questioning whether the Premier League has gone ‘woke’. pic.twitter.com/TO1Wg5Mz2D — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 3, 2024

Truly one of the most clown world stories I’ve ever covered.