Police Department Asks People To Stop Tweeting Mean Things About Jackbooted Fascist Lady Cop

Meanwhile in England…

A police officer — an unpaid volunteer, by the way — ridiculously told a Christian singer that she was “not allowed to sing church songs outside of church grounds,” and then proceeded to stick her tongue out at her.

Harmonie London, a 20-year-old Gospel singer who has over 300,000 YouTube subscribers, consistently performs worship music on Oxford Street while people are shopping.

However, a Metropolitan Police special constable stopped her one day. (RELATED: Police Officer Gets Jiggy With It During Kansas-Iowa State College Basketball Game)

“No miss, you’re not allowed to sing church songs outside of church grounds, by the way.”

Oxford Street is a zone regulated by the council that allows street entertainment, and according to London, the volunteer cop violated Article 9 of the Human Rights Act, a freedom of religion protection.

Just watch this nonsense:

Oh, but this situation gets even better.

The police officer understandably came under some heat, being blasted with criticism on social media.

However, this was completely “unacceptable,” according to the Metropolitan Police, who took to Twitter with some straight up Clown World material:

This was filmed in Oxford Street, Westminster, over the weekend. We’re working to understand the context in which these comments were made. We will update as soon as we can — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 29, 2024

We’re reviewing body worn video of this interaction – it’s more than 40mins long. At the heart of this is a specific by-law related to busking. The officer knows she could have handled this differently and is speaking to her manager. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 29, 2024

We’re aware of significant social media commentary. Some of the comments are personal and hurtful. This is unacceptable. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 29, 2024

Truly incredible.