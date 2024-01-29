Editorial

Police Department Asks People To Stop Tweeting Mean Things About Jackbooted Fascist Lady Cop

Meanwhile in England, a police officer tried to force a Christian singer from ... well ... singing. And then on top of that, proceeded to stick her tongue out. [X/Screenshot/Public — @ExploringAlway]

Meanwhile in England…

A police officer — an unpaid volunteer, by the way — ridiculously told a Christian singer that she was “not allowed to sing church songs outside of church grounds,” and then proceeded to stick her tongue out at her.

Harmonie London, a 20-year-old Gospel singer who has over 300,000 YouTube subscribers, consistently performs worship music on Oxford Street while people are shopping.

However, a Metropolitan Police special constable stopped her one day. (RELATED: Police Officer Gets Jiggy With It During Kansas-Iowa State College Basketball Game)

“No miss, you’re not allowed to sing church songs outside of church grounds, by the way.”

Oxford Street is a zone regulated by the council that allows street entertainment, and according to London, the volunteer cop violated Article 9 of the Human Rights Act, a freedom of religion protection.

Just watch this nonsense:

Oh, but this situation gets even better.

The police officer understandably came under some heat, being blasted with criticism on social media.

However, this was completely “unacceptable,” according to the Metropolitan Police, who took to Twitter with some straight up Clown World material:

Truly incredible.