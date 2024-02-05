CNN Makes Drastic Cut As Ratings Slump Takes Its Toll: REPORT

CNN is reportedly making drastic changes as a ratings slump continues to take its toll on the network, and one morning show left over from the Chris Licht era is getting the ax.

“CNN This Morning” hosts Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly will reportedly take on a new role at the network, though it’s unclear what that role would be. Kasie Hunt, who currently hosts the morning show beginning at 5:00 a.m., will move into hosting a shorter version of “CNN This Morning” that will run from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., according to Mediaite. Page Six is also reporting that the morning show will be sent to the chopping block. (RELATED: Start Your Fun Friday By Cry-Laughing At CNN’s Most Recent Ratings)

CNN News Central, which currently runs after “CNN This Morning” beginning at 9:00 a.m., will move to the new slot of 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., according to the report.

Jim Acosta will be hosting “CNN Newsroom” that starts at 10:00 a.m., according to the report.

Wolf Blitzer will temporarily host the 11:00 a.m., show “The Bulletin with Pamela Brown” until Brown returns from maternity leave, Mediaite reported.

The changes, which are expected to be announced in an internal memo Monday, also mean the team that currently produces “CNN This Morning” in New York will be disbanded, Mediaite reported. CNN CEO Mark Thompson reportedly said employees are encouraged “to apply for the many new open roles that we are making available this week in Atlanta and Washington, DC, along with a number of other open roles in New York in other programming blocks.”

It is unclear what roles Harlow and Mattingly will play.

The History Channel and INSP, a cable network that mostly shows old western movies, beat CNN in its mid-January ratings. CNN’s “Laura Coats Show” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris garnered just 72,000 viewers in the key 25-54 demographic, according to the New York Post.