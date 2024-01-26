Start Your Fun Friday By Cry-Laughing At CNN’s Most Recent Ratings

Are you having a rough start to 2024? Well, we want to cheer you up as we head into the weekend by talking about CNN’s most recent ratings. Trust us, you’ll enjoy this one.

You may have heard Tuesday the History Channel and something called INSP, a cable network that mostly shows old western movies, beat CNN in its mid-January ratings. This is not the first time CNN plunged behind the History Channel, a network best known for John Wayne movies and “Ancient Aliens.” CNN fell behind History Channel in 2018, right in the thick of former President Trump’s midterms.

According to the numbers analyzed Monday by the New York Post, CNN’s “Laura Coats Show” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris garnered just 72,000 viewers in the key 25-54 demographic. And personally, knowing a little bit about how this data is measured, I bet these 72,000 views just came from the TV screens anchored to the walls of every Planet Fitness and airport terminal.

‘F*** CNN!’: Palestinian Screams In Reporter’s Face During Coverage Of War In West Bank | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/KTlh5zdVhu — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) October 20, 2023

Considering how long CNN has been around, there really is no excuse for the devastatingly low ratings. My gut tells me the reason people don’t want to tune in to see CNN’s hosts is because they never say or do anything that interests anyone.

Take NewsNation, for example, a relatively new network. Their programming is focused on answering real questions from a variety of Americans. It’s no wonder their numbers are steadily increasing, which must feel like a gut punch to CNN who basically handed NewsNation one of their biggest hosts: Chris Cuomo.

And then there’s Newsmax. Sure, Newsmax is an older network, but their viewership has erupted in the last five years. And I can imagine things are only getting better for Newsmax now that they have “FRONTLINE” host Carl Higbie helping them into the evening programming. (RELATED: Newsmax Host Narrowly Avoids Censors In Epic Monologue Against The People Destroying Your Life)

It wouldn’t surprise me if CNN disappears altogether in the coming year or so, depending on how this election year plays out. Without a total rebrand, no one in their right mind is going to trust anyone at CNN ever again.