Glenn Greenwald Tells Jesse Watters Dems Are ‘Freaking Out’ Because Their ‘Only Strategy’ Might Not Work

Journalist Glenn Greenwald stated Monday on Fox News that Democrats are “freaking out” due to the realization their “only strategy” might not work.

Greenwald appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss growing concerns over President Joe Biden’s reelection. As Fox host Jesse Watters pointed out that it appeared the mainstream media was “realizing” 2024 may be a “regular election,” he questioned the journalist on his thoughts about their supposed freak out.

Greenwald said that the “desperate” strategy for corporate media to have Biden win was based on ensuring former President Donald Trump “is convicted before the election.” The journalist detailed that they’re “freaking out” because it’s one of their “only chances” and polls are now indicating that even “loyal” Democrat voters are beginning to sway. (RELATED: ‘Malpractice’: Dems Are Freaking Out Over Biden’s 2024 Reelection Plan)

“It’s kind of amazing that the parts of the corporate media that are desperate for Biden to win, which is pretty much every part of the corporate media, other than the network we’re currently speaking on, is all but explicit that their real strategy is to ensure that Donald Trump is convicted before the election,” Greenwald stated.

“That’s why they’re freaking out, because they know that’s really one of their only chances. And if you look at polling data, including their own, the new poll that came out from NBC, what they’re finding is that even voting groups that have long been loyal to the Democratic Party, like young voters and Latinos – Trump is now tied with Biden and is consolidating his lead with the Republican voters. Imagine what it says about the corporate media, that they spent seven years telling people Trump is a white nationalist, a fascist, a criminal, an insurrectionist, a dictator, and the American people are just tuning them out, and Trump’s lead is increasing. It says so much about how the legitimacy of these media outlets has collapsed.”

Watters jumped in and said Americans may not get to see either candidate before the general election due to Biden refusing to interview and Trump being censored. Greenwald continued to claim that Biden “cannot function cognitively,” creating a major problem for the Democrats. (RELATED: ‘Avoid The Sting Of Humiliation’: Biden Allies Are Reportedly Worried About The Democratic Primary In A Key Early State)

“It does, and now the media is actively censoring Trump live, but at the same time Joe Biden won’t even do interviews with them. We’re going to have an election where no one gets to see either candidate,” Watters stated.

“Obviously the Democrats know that among their many problems, probably the most significant is the fact that Joe Biden cannot function cognitively. Anyone who looks at him get lost, anybody who looks at him losing his train of thought in the middle of a speech, knows that. They tried to keep him away from the media even in 2020. I think that’s why he won, because he got to hide out in his basement due to Covid,” Greenwald stated.

“This time with the American people already so suspect of his cognitive abilities, let alone his policy failures, I think they desperately need to keep him away from the media. But how can you do that in an election when the public already has big questions about whether he’s even competent to do the job?”

A new national NBC News poll conducted in late January from 1,000 registered voters showed that Biden is trailing Trump on major policy issues, such as handling the economy, with Trump nearly 20 points ahead. In a recent hypothetical general election poll between Biden and the former president, Trump currently holds an estimated five point lead, according to McLaughlin & Associates data.