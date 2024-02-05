‘Focus In On That’: James Lankford Tells Elon Musk To Stay In His Lane After Tesla Chief Slams Border Bill

Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma hit at Tesla CEO Elon Musk Monday after Musk blasted a border security and foreign aid bill negotiated by the senator.

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington released the text of the legislation Sunday evening after weeks of negotiation between Lankford, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Musk ripped the deal in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. (RELATED: ‘We’re Not Being Told The Truth Here’: Sparks Fly As Nancy Mace Spars With Martha MacCallum Over Senate Border Bill)

“The long-term goal of the so-called ‘Border Security’ bill is enabling illegals to vote!” Musk posted early Monday morning. “It will do the total opposite of securing the border.”

Lankford fired back after CNN host Jake Tapper read the post.

WATCH:



“I think he needs to go back to doing the 2 million Teslas currently being recalled to be able to focus in on that,” Lankford said. “It is not focused on trying to get more illegals to vote. That is absurd. It is against the law for anyone that is not a citizen of the United States to be able to vote in the United States in any federal election. That remains so.”

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration announced the massive recall of 2.2 million electric vehicles Friday, saying a font on warning lights was too difficult to read. A software download can resolve the issue.

Musk visited Eagle Pass, Texas, a hotspot of illegal immigration, in September, documenting his trip on X.

Lankford faced withering criticism when trying to defend the legislation on X Sunday. House Republicans indicated the bill was dead on arrival shortly after its release.

“Just take the L,” Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida said in a post on X.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.