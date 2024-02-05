‘That’s How You Start Black History?’: The New York Times Blasted For Ridiculous Travis Kelce ‘Fade’ Suggestion

The New York Times kills brain cells, and here’s another example of how.

Tanking for years now, The New York Times is determined to continue that streak, evident by their latest suggestion of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce being the one who created or “introduced” the iconic hairdo known as “The Fade.” Yeah … I don’t know how either, but somehow, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend pulled it off, according to NYT.

As we all know, The Fade has been a popular hairstyle in the black community for decades now, however, one of America’s greatest fake news outlets took it upon themselves to actually report that Kelce is the one who created The Fade. It even has another name thanks to The New York Times: The “Travis Kelce hairdo.”

The ridiculous brain-cell killer of an article had the headline, “They’ll Take the Travis Kelce — Hairdo, This Is,” and it’s from Jan. 20. You can read that stupidity here. (RELATED: ‘The Taylor Swift Effect’: Pop Queen Sells Out Super Bowl Commercials Quickly For The NFL)

Well, understandably so, a lot of black commentators are infuriated at the Times‘ nonsense, which is now going viral.

“New York Times, so that’s how you start Black History [Month]?” said an irritated Shannon Sharpe, who has had The Fade since 1986. That year, Kelce was three. “I’m trying to figure out what black barbershop you go in and say, ‘Let me get the Travis Kelce.'”

Jemele Hill, a former ESPN personality before turning into a leftist lunatic, also hit The Times for their ignorance.

“The NYT thinks that Travis Kelce invented the fade. When you have zero cultural competency on your staff, this is how you end up with stories like this,” wrote Hill, per Breitbart. That post has since been deleted.

So now the @nytimes calls the fade haircut the Travis Kelce. Happy Black History Month. 😂pic.twitter.com/t7EY4zqzaB — NewsToter (@NewsToter) February 3, 2024

The New York Times … what a bunch of idiots.