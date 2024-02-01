‘The Taylor Swift Effect’: Pop Queen Sells Out Super Bowl Commercials Quickly For The NFL

Say what you want about Taylor Swift, but she’s makin’ a killin’ for the NFL — I can’t even hate.

It doesn’t matter the teams playing in it, the location, whatever, the advertising space for the Super Bowl goes for a crap load of money, and this is why you see networks showing the desperation that they do to broadcast the Big Game. And this year, luckily for CBS, there’s a lot more interest than usual courtesy of pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Whether you love or hate all of this Swiftism, she brings a lot of attention, and more importantly, cash into the direction of the NFL. And though the league doesn’t need it being the powerhouse that they are, would you turn down free attention that gets you paid? (RELATED: The Sad Reality: Taylor Swift Is Making The NFL A Crap Load Of Money — $331.5 Million To Be Exact)

Yeah, neither would I.

Just take the recent announcement from CBS, for example, per OutKick. They sold out their commercial inventory quickly, doing so 10 days prior to the Super Bowl. And this is for each the main broadcast and the one that’s being carried on Nickelodeon.

CBS Sports chair Sean McManus, on a media call now, says CBS and Nickelodeon Super Bowl ad inventory is sold out. “I’m happy to report today that we are officially sold out for both the game on CBS and the Nickelodeon side-by-side.” — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) February 1, 2024

And judging by the type of companies buying the ad space, the pop queen obviously has something to do with it.

Call it the Taylor Swift Effect Some beauty brands like @LOrealUSA‘s @NYXCosmetics are buying their first national spots in the Super Bowl. And @Dove is returning to the Big Game for first time in 18 years. We’ll see if Tay Tay shows in Vegas.https://t.co/7BDNMC3IQw — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) February 1, 2024

And don’t get too mad at Taylor, she’s enjoying the attention about as much as you guys.

Taylor Swift on-camera during a Grammys promo says, “Go away, please” pic.twitter.com/XpEw6zBq0N — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) January 28, 2024

And the NFL is enjoying that cash … and who doesn’t like cash?