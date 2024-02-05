Video Appears To Show Migrant Moped Gang Linked To 62 Grand Larcenies Dragging Woman On Street, Police Say: REPORT

Video footage appears to show the moment a group of alleged gang-linked migrants on a moped dragged a woman down the street after allegedly robbing her, police said, according to the New York Post (NYP).

A 62-year-old woman was allegedly dragged down the street Dec. 28 on Sheepshead Bay Road in Brooklyn after a group of illegal immigrants allegedly robbed her, police said, according to the NYP. Two suspects, 19-year-old Cleyber Andrade and 23-year-old Juan Uzcatgui – who are allegedly part of a wider gang – were reportedly apprehended Monday.

The migrants allegedly stole the woman’s purse, keys, credit cards and glasses, according to the NYP.

Authorities are still searching for illegal immigrant Victor Parra, who had previously been arrested on grand larceny charges but released in December by a judge, sources said, the NYP reported. Parra is allegedly the ringleader. (RELATED: CNN Anchor Erica Hill Speechless After John Miller Explains Why Migrants Won’t Stay In Florida Permanently)

Most migrants come to NYC in search of a better life. Sadly, some come to commit crimes.

While the rest of NYC was sleeping, @NYCMayor @NYPDChiefPatrol@NYPDDetectives joined @NYPDnews investigators & specialized teams as we carried out a search warrant — booming a door and… pic.twitter.com/1KkTHQ6HYC — NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) February 5, 2024

New York Police Department (NYPD) Inspector Nicholas Fiore said Monday at a press briefing Parra had others “go do his dirty work to grab phones and stuff.”

“He’s the big target,” Fiore said. “He’s caused a lot of problems in New York City. And hopefully we’ll grab him. We get some headway on this.”

The two suspects in custody allegedly gave up Parra’s location.

Authorities also identified six other migrants allegedly part of the ring, according to the NYP, which cited unidentified sources. The alleged gang members were reportedly previously all arrested for grand larceny but released without bail.

A group of illegal immigrants were recently seen on video allegedly beating up two NYPD officers in Times Square. The suspects were released without bail.