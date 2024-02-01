Former Trump ICE Official Has Ominous Message For Asylum Seeker Who Allegedly Attacked NYPD Officers

Former Acting ICE Director under former President Donald Trump, Tom Homan, issued an ominous message for the asylum-seeking illegal immigrant who is suspected of brutally attacking two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers.

Two officers were beaten by a group of illegal immigrants Saturday in Times Square. Video footage appears to show the two officers speaking to the group of migrants before a fight breaks out. Several illegal immigrants then allegedly begin punching and kicking the officers down to the ground.

One of the suspects, 22-year-old Jhoan Boada, was seen flipping off reporters with both hands after he was released from custody on Wednesday. Boada and the four other nabbed suspects were charged with second-degree assault on a police officer and obstruction of governmental administration, according to the New York Post.

Homan issued a warning to Boada and all other illegal migrants. (RELATED: Illegal Migrant Suspects In NYPD Attack Flip Off Cameras After Release From Custody)

“A message to John and the others that Biden and Mayorkas illegally released into the US that clearly dont qualify for asylum. Don’t get too comfortable. The biggest deportation operation in the history of this nation is coming.”

A message to Johoan and the others that Biden and Mayorkas illegally released into the US that clearly dont qualify for asylum. Don’t get too comfortable. The biggest deportation operation in the history of this nation is coming. — Tom Homan (@RealTomHoman) February 1, 2024

The other perpetrators have been identified as 19-year-old Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19-year-old Kelvin Servita Arocha and 21-year-old Wilson Juarez. Three other suspects remain at large, according to The Post. All five suspects were released without bail.

The video footage has set off a wave of calls for deportation, including from Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who told reporters on Wednesday that deportation should be on the table for the suspects, according to the NYP.

““I mean, if someone commits a crime against a police officer in the state of New York and they’re not here legally, it’s definitely worth checking into,” Hochul said, according to the NYP.

“These are law enforcement officers who should never under any circumstance be subjected to physical assault,” Hochul continued. “It’s wrong on all accounts, and I’m looking to judges and prosecutors to do the right thing.”