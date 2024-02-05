Washington Huskies Hire Stephen Belichick As Defensive Coordinator: REPORT

The University of Washington Huskies are reportedly hiring Stephen Belichick, former Patriots linebackers coach and son of Bill Belichick, as their defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Belichick spent 12 years coaching under his dad and finally gets the chance to spread his wings on his own in the Pacific Northwest.

While technically serving as the outside linebackers coach since 2020, Stevey-boy had been calling the defensive plays for New England since 2019.

As Yates notes, Belichick’s 2019 defense led the league in both points and yards allowed.

He joins the staff of newly appointed head coach Jedd Fisch, who took the job after Kalen DeBoer departed to become head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. (RELATED: Here Are The Top-10 Bill Belichick Moments Of All Time)

Fisch arrived in Washington by way of Arizona, where he had been head coach of the Wildcats for three years. Before that, however, he served as the Patriots quarterback’s coach in 2020, where he likely got to know the younger Belichick.

I love the hire purely for follicular reasons alone. To see that glorious Belichick mullet flowing, rain-soaked and windswept in the elements of Washington will surely be a sight to behold.

He will, however, have his work cut out for him, as the Huskies’ national-title-losing team will look a lot different next year.

The Huskies have lost a ton of players to the transfer portal in the wake of DeBoer’s departure, though mostly on the offensive line.

Still, Belichick has big shoes to fill. Not just in Washington. The shadow of his father will doubtlessly loom large for the majority of his career. But I respect the move. Every man must face the day in his life when he chooses to forge his own path. Stephen clearly started that path when he told his barber to give him the Joe Dirt. This Washington move is just a continuation of that path.