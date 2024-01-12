REPORT: Alabama Set To Pick Its Head Coach Replacement For Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide may have reportedly found their Nick Saban replacement in Washington Huskies head football coach Kalen DeBoer, according to ESPN.

Alabama is apparently “on the cusp” of landing the national title’s runner up with “finality expected soon,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported, citing his network’s reporting based on unidentified sources.

Washington made a strong push to keep Kalen DeBoer, attempting to make him one of the country’s Top 10 coaches, per sources. They offered to double his current base of $4.2 million (before bonuses). https://t.co/B5D5rDXC5g — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2024



He also reported that Washington made a big push to keep DeBoer, offering to double his base salary from $4.2 to $8.4 million, according to ESPN’s sources.

DeBoer would have to pay Washington a $12 million buyout if he leaves after signing a two year extension in November that has him under contract until 2028, according to sources, ESPN reported.

If confirmed, the hiring would mark one of the quickest and most unlikely rises to the top of college football for DeBoer, who began his coaching career at his tiny alma mater University of Sioux Falls.(RELATED: Haitian Orphan Turned National Champion Declares For NFL Draft)

The Pac-12 champion coach would eventually go on to helm the Fresno State program before taking on the Washington job and turning the Huskies around from a four-win team in 2021 into a national title contender in just two short years.

While DeBoer may not have been Bama’s first choice to replace the retired Nick Saban (rumors swirled that Oregon and Texas’ coaches turned down the job) he is a fine candidate for the position and Crimson Tide faithful will certainly welcome him with open arms compared to some other candidates.