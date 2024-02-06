Biden Worried That Showing His Face In Public Could Trigger Iran To Escalate War: REPORT

President Joe Biden is worried that addressing the nation about the recent conflict in the Middle East could cause Iran to escalate to a war, three senior administration officials told Politico.

After three U.S. troops were killed in Jordan in a drone strike, Biden ordered the administration to respond with an attack of their own on targets in Iraq and Syria, a statement from the military confirmed. Since the attacks, Biden has not made an address to the nation about the conflict, instead opting to release written statements. While Biden is worried that making a public speech could irritate Iran, senior officials are concerned that a speech in the manner of an Oval Office address would convey the idea of war with Iran, one senior administration official told the outlet. (RELATED: Biden Again Claims He Lost His Son In Iraq While Consoling Gold Star Families, Video Shows)

“Different presidents handle it differently. Part of this remains the ongoing reaction to former President Trump, who was out front all the time — Biden is trying to do the opposite and focus on governing quietly,” Julian Zelizer, a presidential historian at Princeton University, told the outlet.

“The danger is the perception is less ‘here is the person who is governing and being cautious,’ but rather ‘here is a person who is not in control,’” the historian reportedly continued.

While on a campaign stop in South Carolina, Biden gave a brief comment about the attack that killed three U.S. troops.

“We had a tough day last night in — in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one our bases. And I’d ask you for a moment of silence for all three of those fallen soldiers,” the president said before holding a moment of silence.

“And we shall respond,” he continued.

Following the attacks on the U.S. troops in Jordan, Biden’s administration said it holds Iran accountable for the strike, according to Sabrina Singh, press secretary for the Pentagon. Iran has denied being involved in or associated with the attacks, according to The New York Times.

Biden announced the attacks on Feb. 2, and has since made a trip to California for some campaign meetings and a trip to Nevada for campaign events. The president has also visited Florida and South Carolina for other campaign events in the last week of January.

The president was asked to participate in a primetime interview with CBS News ahead of the Super Bowl but turned down the opportunity for the second straight year, the outlet informed Variety.

The president’s officials have dismissed concerns about Biden’s lack of communication strategy, adding that his recent trips have allowed him to reach the American people directly, Politico reported.

“President Biden is crisscrossing the country at a rate that often exceeds his predecessors’ travel schedules, talking to the American people about their lives and the issues that matter most to them,” deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told the outlet. Bates reportedly added that the White House’s strategy is “aggressive, modern, all-of-the-above communities and digital strategy.”