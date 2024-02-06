Bloomberg Reporter Explains Why Biden’s Super Bowl Dodge Is A Telling Sign Of What’s To Come

Bloomberg’s senior Washington correspondent Salena Mohsin said Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s decision to opt out of the CBS News interview on Super Bowl Sunday is a “telling sign” of what may be to come.

Biden was asked Monday in Las Vegas by a reporter what he has to say to former President Donald Trump, who said Monday he would debate the president “immediately.” Biden argued Trump has “nothing else” to do.

“What’s interesting, though, is that President Joe Biden said no to the traditional 60 Minutes interview before the Super Bowl,” Mohsin said. “And to me, him saying no to something that he’s expected to do, a serious interview, he can really get his message out to an audience, just sitting, waiting for him, waiting for his message, is telling. Is it because he can’t handle it?”

Biden will not sit down with CBS News for an interview to be aired during the Super Bowl. The upcoming game is expected to draw in millions of viewers.

“And he just did the interview with Scott Pelley less than a year ago for ’60 Minutes.’ Do you have any sense of why no on this one at such a crucial moment?” CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked.

“I have no idea. I mean, just look at that clip we just saw. If he is not able to follow the questions, if his staff is worried that he can connect the dots and find the word that he’s looking for, that’s a problem,” Mohsin said. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Silent As Trump World Openly Lobs Debate Challenge)

Biden did not sit down with Fox Soul for an interview during the 2023 Super Bowl. White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre alleged Fox Soul, which is part of Fox Corporation, canceled the interview. A spokesperson for Fox Corp told The Daily Caller that despite some “initial confusion” in communications with the White House, Fox Soul was still looking forward to the interview.

Presidents have sat down with the network airing the Super Bowl for a pre-taped interview since former President Barack Obama began doing it in 2009, Variety reported. Fox, NBC and CBS have taken turns airing the Super Bowl since 2007.

Biden has indicated he may not debate Trump, with Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin warning Biden against doing so.

“I would think twice about it,” Durbin told The Hill. “I’ve been physically present at one of [Trump’s] debates with Hillary Clinton, and I watched him do outrageous things and say outrageous things. It’s just an opportunity for him to display his extremism.”